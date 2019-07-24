Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV Has $1.48 Million Stock Holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV decreased its holdings in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,258 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV’s holdings in Cintas were worth $1,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CTAS. Norges Bank bought a new position in Cintas during the 4th quarter worth $140,888,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Cintas by 97.6% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,172,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $196,970,000 after purchasing an additional 579,155 shares during the period. OppenheimerFunds Inc. increased its position in shares of Cintas by 336.6% in the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 653,407 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $132,061,000 after purchasing an additional 503,747 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Cintas by 21.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,722,998 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $550,345,000 after purchasing an additional 475,757 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Cintas by 145.6% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 409,863 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,837,000 after purchasing an additional 242,991 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Cintas alerts:

In other Cintas news, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 6,255 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.20, for a total value of $1,389,861.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,973 shares in the company, valued at $1,771,600.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 19.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CTAS. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Software in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $136.00 price target on shares of Continental in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on WPP from GBX 1,025 ($13.39) to GBX 1,060 ($13.85) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Nomura raised their price target on Cintas from $217.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 3,090 ($40.38) price target on Royal Dutch Shell and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cintas has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.06.

Cintas stock opened at $259.70 on Wednesday. Cintas Co. has a 12-month low of $155.98 and a 12-month high of $263.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $239.23. The company has a market capitalization of $27.09 billion, a PE ratio of 34.17, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.99.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The business services provider reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.13. Cintas had a return on equity of 26.77% and a net margin of 12.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

Featured Article: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.