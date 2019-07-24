Rolls-Royce Holding PLC (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.
RYCEY has been the topic of several analyst reports. BNP Paribas upgraded Rolls-Royce Holding PLC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EXACT Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd.
Shares of RYCEY traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.09. The company had a trading volume of 13,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,370. The firm has a market cap of $21.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.11. Rolls-Royce Holding PLC has a 52-week low of $9.50 and a 52-week high of $14.55.
About Rolls-Royce Holding PLC
Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defence, and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment manufactures aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.
