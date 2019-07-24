Rolls-Royce Holding PLC (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

RYCEY has been the topic of several analyst reports. BNP Paribas upgraded Rolls-Royce Holding PLC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EXACT Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd.

Shares of RYCEY traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.09. The company had a trading volume of 13,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,370. The firm has a market cap of $21.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.11. Rolls-Royce Holding PLC has a 52-week low of $9.50 and a 52-week high of $14.55.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RYCEY. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC by 8.3% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,192,959 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,943,000 after purchasing an additional 168,361 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH bought a new stake in shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC in the second quarter worth about $127,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC by 108.4% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 19,386 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 10,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in Rolls-Royce Holding PLC during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $108,000. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Rolls-Royce Holding PLC

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defence, and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment manufactures aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

