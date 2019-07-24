Rollins (NYSE:ROL) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Rollins had a return on equity of 31.78% and a net margin of 12.34%. The firm had revenue of $524.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. Rollins’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Rollins stock traded down $4.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $34.02. The stock had a trading volume of 5,022,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,508,820. The company has a market cap of $12.46 billion, a PE ratio of 47.92 and a beta of 0.38. Rollins has a 1-year low of $33.75 and a 1-year high of $43.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.40.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.15%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ROL. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Rollins in the fourth quarter valued at $50,875,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Rollins by 64.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,374,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $85,615,000 after purchasing an additional 931,002 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Rollins by 61.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,042,411 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,629,000 after purchasing an additional 397,259 shares during the last quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc grew its holdings in Rollins by 50.3% in the first quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 1,025,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,683,000 after purchasing an additional 343,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in Rollins by 899.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 361,341 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,045,000 after purchasing an additional 325,187 shares during the last quarter. 40.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ROL shares. Macquarie started coverage on Rollins in a report on Monday, April 29th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $38.90 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company's stock. Rollins currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $36.54.

About Rollins

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies.

