Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF) Shares Bought by North Star Investment Management Corp.

North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 211,550 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,200 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. owned 3.54% of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory worth $1,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RMCF. Seizert Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory during the first quarter worth about $232,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 7,757 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management increased its position in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 4.5% during the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 49,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 2,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steinberg Global Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory during the first quarter worth about $975,000. Institutional investors own 46.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RMCF traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.39. 3 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,498. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.95 and a 52-week high of $10.79. The company has a market capitalization of $50.09 million, a PE ratio of 18.29 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.56.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.43 million during the quarter. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 6.99%.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Profile

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a confectionery franchisor, manufacturer, and retail operator. It operates through five segments: Franchising, Manufacturing, Retail Stores, U-Swirl Operations, and Other. The company produces approximately 700 chocolate candies and other confectionery products, including clusters, caramels, creams, toffees, mints, and truffles; and offers 15 varieties of caramel apples and other products that are prepared in individual stores, as well as provides ice cream, coffee, and other sundries.

