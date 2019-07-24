Rockland Trust Co. Purchases 1,001 Shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Rockland Trust Co. boosted its position in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 196,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $5,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Winfield Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 5,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Woodstock Corp lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 159,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,637,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in Bank of America by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 144,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,179,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Bank of America by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 142,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,132,000 after purchasing an additional 14,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. increased its holdings in Bank of America by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 74,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,163,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BAC. HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Societe Generale in a report on Thursday, April 4th. ValuEngine raised Worldline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $158.00 target price on HCA Healthcare and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Oppenheimer set a $15.00 target price on Strongbridge Biopharma and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from GBX 283 ($3.70) to GBX 103 ($1.35) in a report on Monday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of America has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.52.

Shares of BAC stock opened at $30.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $281.16 billion, a PE ratio of 11.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Bank of America Corp has a 1-year low of $22.66 and a 1-year high of $31.91.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $23.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.13 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 25.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bank of America Corp will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 22.99%.

Bank of America announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, June 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $30.90 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 11.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

