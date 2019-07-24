Rockland Trust Co. Increases Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Rockland Trust Co. increased its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 256.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 752 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Amazon.com by 112.5% during the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 34 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 104.8% during the fourth quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 43 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 52 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,926.29, for a total value of $4,815,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,262,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 7,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,000.00, for a total value of $14,616,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,228,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,993 shares of company stock valued at $36,698,207. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt set a $2,300.00 target price on Amazon.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. ValuEngine cut Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Raymond James set a $33.00 target price on LKQ and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Societe Generale assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2,370.00 target price for the company. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $1,975.00 to $2,085.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,210.83.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $1,994.49 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,307.00 and a 1-year high of $2,050.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1,914.04. The company has a market cap of $977.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.03, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.57.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The e-commerce giant reported $7.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.61 by $2.48. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 28.91% and a net margin of 4.97%. The company had revenue of $59.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.27 EPS. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 26.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

