Rockland Trust Co. Has $840,000 Stock Position in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX)

Rockland Trust Co. increased its position in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) by 26.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,489 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Clorox by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 582,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,822,000 after buying an additional 45,408 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Clorox by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,899,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,347,000 after buying an additional 335,835 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $355,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $529,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Clorox by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Clorox alerts:

In other Clorox news, SVP Denise Garner sold 20,399 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.61, for a total transaction of $3,215,086.39. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $771,658.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DLH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of TMAC Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup cut shares of Barrick Gold to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Establishment Labs and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Argus cut shares of Clorox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Clorox has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.67.

NYSE:CLX opened at $164.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $20.58 billion, a PE ratio of 26.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $156.32. Clorox Co has a fifty-two week low of $128.27 and a fifty-two week high of $167.70.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 108.82% and a net margin of 12.68%. Clorox’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Clorox Co will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 30th. This is a positive change from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is 61.34%.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

Featured Story: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.