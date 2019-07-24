Rockland Trust Co. Has $711,000 Stock Position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Rockland Trust Co. grew its position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,518 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,243 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Copart were worth $711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CPRT. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Copart in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Copart in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Copart by 170.3% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Copart in the first quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Copart by 10.8% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Copart alerts:

In other news, CEO A Jayson Adair sold 43,997 shares of Copart stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.72, for a total value of $3,287,455.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Matt Blunt sold 50,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total transaction of $3,550,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,550,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 423,458 shares of company stock worth $31,198,755. Insiders own 15.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Copart in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 27th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Copart to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.77.

Shares of CPRT opened at $79.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.80, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.07. Copart, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.61 and a twelve month high of $79.57.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $553.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.62 million. Copart had a net margin of 28.12% and a return on equity of 31.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

Copart Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Featured Article: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT).

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.