Rockland Trust Co. Cuts Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Rockland Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 80,394 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 31,521 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific accounts for approximately 1.3% of Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $13,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UNP. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 5,734 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $959,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Weatherstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Weatherstone Capital Management now owns 2,172 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,853 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $979,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 1,316 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parsec Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 4,555 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. 78.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director William J. Delaney III acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $174.06 per share, with a total value of $870,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $870,300. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert M. Knight, Jr. sold 1,380 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total transaction of $248,413.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,943 shares in the company, valued at $17,090,689.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNP opened at $173.22 on Wednesday. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $128.08 and a fifty-two week high of $180.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $170.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $122.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.04.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The railroad operator reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.10. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 31.74%. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.98 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.50%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on UNP. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of 1&1 Drillisch in a report on Thursday, June 13th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of EXPERIAN PLC/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Falcon Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $177.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.00.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

