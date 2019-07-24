Rockland Trust Co. Buys New Position in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Rockland Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,682 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $651,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Actinver Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,101,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Medtronic by 0.6% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,357,738 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $123,663,000 after purchasing an additional 7,939 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Medtronic by 35.3% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,581 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its position in Medtronic by 11.7% in the first quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 10,029 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Medtronic by 204.3% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 112,270 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $10,226,000 after purchasing an additional 75,372 shares during the last quarter. 79.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MDT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut GreenTree Hospitality Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Oppenheimer set a $110.00 price objective on Medtronic and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Northland Securities started coverage on THUNDER BRDG AC/SH SH in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays set a $5.00 price objective on Amneal Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.05.

Shares of MDT opened at $101.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $135.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.47, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $98.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.59. Medtronic PLC has a 1 year low of $81.66 and a 1 year high of $102.74.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.12 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 15.15%. The business’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Medtronic PLC will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is presently 41.38%.

In other Medtronic news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.66, for a total value of $878,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard H. Anderson bought 10,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $92.40 per share, for a total transaction of $1,007,160.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 89,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,307,868.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 85,102 shares of company stock worth $8,244,274. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

