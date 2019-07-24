Riverbridge Partners LLC Sells 752 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Riverbridge Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 752 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $2,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CL. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,737,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,412,000 after buying an additional 57,606 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,540,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,200,000 after buying an additional 768,550 shares in the last quarter. grace capital grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 177.8% in the 4th quarter. grace capital now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 2,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at $881,000. 75.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP John J. Huston sold 473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.93, for a total transaction of $34,495.89. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,351,587.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stephen I. Sadove sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.55, for a total value of $572,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 39,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,822,003.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 362,184 shares of company stock valued at $25,909,426. 1.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CL stock traded down $0.62 on Wednesday, hitting $71.66. 1,326,122 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,852,766. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.25, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.07. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $57.41 and a 12 month high of $74.67. The company has a market capitalization of $62.11 billion, a PE ratio of 24.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $73.12.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a negative return on equity of 3,730.37% and a net margin of 15.08%. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 18th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 17th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.91%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co set a $29.00 price objective on Establishment Labs and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley set a $70.00 target price on Edison International and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Bank of America set a $80.00 target price on Colgate-Palmolive and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. UBS Group upped their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €118.00 ($137.21) target price on Deutsche Boerse and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.88.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

