Riverbridge Partners LLC Sells 5,923 Shares of Cabot Microelectronics Co. (NASDAQ:CCMP)

Riverbridge Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Cabot Microelectronics Co. (NASDAQ:CCMP) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 189,910 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,923 shares during the quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC owned about 0.65% of Cabot Microelectronics worth $20,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Cabot Microelectronics by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 68,698 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,524,000 after buying an additional 7,912 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new position in shares of Cabot Microelectronics during the 1st quarter worth $22,056,000. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cabot Microelectronics by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 9,299 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Cabot Microelectronics by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 35,263 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,362,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Cabot Microelectronics by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 139,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,328,000 after buying an additional 17,268 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Barbara A. Klein sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.28, for a total transaction of $324,840.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,826,541.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CCMP traded up $3.23 on Wednesday, reaching $120.87. The stock had a trading volume of 4,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,143. The stock has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $109.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 2.40. Cabot Microelectronics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $82.24 and a fifty-two week high of $129.94.

Cabot Microelectronics (NASDAQ:CCMP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The semiconductor company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.06). Cabot Microelectronics had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 20.79%. The business had revenue of $265.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.30 million. As a group, analysts predict that Cabot Microelectronics Co. will post 6.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 25th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 24th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Cabot Microelectronics’s payout ratio is 32.18%.

CCMP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Falcon Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. BidaskClub cut Xencor from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $8.40 target price on shares of Deutsche Bank in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, CL King initiated coverage on Cabot Microelectronics in a report on Monday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.20.

Cabot Microelectronics Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of chemical mechanical planarization consumables products. The firm offers chemical mechanical planarization slurries for polishing many of the conducting, insulating and isolating materials used in integrated circuit devices, and for polishing the disk substrates and magnetic heads used in hard disk drives.

