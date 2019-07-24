Ring Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) Expected to Earn Q2 2019 Earnings of $0.14 Per Share

Ring Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) – Analysts at Capital One Financial decreased their Q2 2019 earnings estimates for Ring Energy in a research note issued on Thursday, July 18th. Capital One Financial analyst R. Tullis now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.14 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.16. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Ring Energy’s FY2019 earnings at $0.66 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Johnson Rice assumed coverage on Ring Energy in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Northland Securities set a $5.00 target price on Northern Oil & Gas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered GENEL ENERGY PL/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ring Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.90.

REI opened at $2.73 on Monday. Ring Energy has a 12 month low of $2.70 and a 12 month high of $13.35.

Ring Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $41.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.53 million.

In related news, Director Rochford Living Trust Lloyd Ti purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.83 per share, for a total transaction of $95,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,680,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,436,828.22. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Anthony Benedict Petrelli acquired 30,000 shares of Ring Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.80 per share, with a total value of $114,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 80,000 shares of company stock worth $300,850.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Ring Energy by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,003,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,339,000 after acquiring an additional 429,848 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ring Energy by 74.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,948,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,901,000 after purchasing an additional 831,506 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. raised its holdings in Ring Energy by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 1,392,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,076,000 after purchasing an additional 105,949 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Ring Energy by 4.2% in the first quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,379,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,095,000 after purchasing an additional 55,785 shares during the period. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Ring Energy by 32.1% in the second quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,368,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,447,000 after purchasing an additional 332,352 shares during the period.

Ring Energy, Inc, an exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in Texas, the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company's proved reserves consisted of approximately 36.6 million barrel of oil equivalent. As of the above date, it also had interests in 17,408 net developed acres and 58,620 net undeveloped acres in Andrews and Gaines counties; and 19,138 net developed acres and 860 net undeveloped acres in Culberson and Reeves counties.

