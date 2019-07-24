Retirement Systems of Alabama Raises Stock Position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 164.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,886 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,225 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.11% of TransDigm Group worth $28,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TDG. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in TransDigm Group in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bremer Bank National Association purchased a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Pinnacle Bank purchased a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 99.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 17,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.46, for a total value of $8,207,698.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John Staer sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.67, for a total transaction of $1,161,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,691 shares in the company, valued at $785,756.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 63,749 shares of company stock worth $30,135,018. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of TDG stock traded down $0.87 on Wednesday, hitting $492.59. 948 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 240,534. The stock has a market cap of $25.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.06. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $307.36 and a 52 week high of $502.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $483.98.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $4.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.73 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 19.44% and a negative return on equity of 50.29%. TransDigm Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.79 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 16.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $17.00 price target on shares of BOX and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a €92.00 ($106.98) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €20.00 ($23.26) price target on shares of STMicroelectronics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $491.27.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Power & Control, Airframe, and Non-aviation. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, databus and power controls, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

