Retirement Systems of Alabama Raises Position in CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME)

Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 166,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in CME Group were worth $32,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CME. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 5.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,553,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,078,600,000 after purchasing an additional 355,566 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in CME Group by 10.7% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,229,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,025,278,000 after buying an additional 603,645 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in CME Group by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,715,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $885,776,000 after buying an additional 537,917 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in CME Group by 1.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,212,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $693,291,000 after buying an additional 42,753 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in CME Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $597,417,000. 84.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CME Group alerts:

Shares of CME traded down $5.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $200.12. The stock had a trading volume of 9,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,082,220. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.23. CME Group Inc has a 12 month low of $158.35 and a 12 month high of $207.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $200.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 42.47% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is 43.99%.

In related news, insider Kevin Kometer sold 16,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.19, for a total transaction of $3,247,206.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 72,122 shares in the company, valued at $14,510,225.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles P. Carey sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.02, for a total transaction of $1,790,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,766,776.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,873 shares of company stock valued at $9,467,749. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CME shares. Citigroup lowered shares of BCE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Xencor from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of WisdomTree International Dividend Ex-Financials Fund from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Bank of America set a $180.00 target price on shares of CME Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.14.

CME Group Profile

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

Featured Story: Overbought

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME).

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.