Retirement Systems of Alabama Lowers Stake in Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lowered its position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 900,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,593 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Newmont Goldcorp were worth $34,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NEM. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Newmont Goldcorp by 377.3% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 840 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Newmont Goldcorp by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,229,613 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $284,738,000 after acquiring an additional 60,289 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its position in Newmont Goldcorp by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 597,379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,779,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp during the fourth quarter worth about $4,041,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 211,601 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,332,000 after buying an additional 4,755 shares in the last quarter. 60.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NEM stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.58. 107,656 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,714,257. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.70 billion, a PE ratio of 29.17 and a beta of 0.04. Newmont Goldcorp Corp has a 52-week low of $29.06 and a 52-week high of $40.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.62.

Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Newmont Goldcorp had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 3.26%. The firm’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Newmont Goldcorp Corp will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

In other Newmont Goldcorp news, CAO John Kitlen sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $26,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 44,923 shares in the company, valued at $1,572,305. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Nancy Lipson sold 5,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $197,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,085,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 61,220 shares of company stock valued at $2,141,220. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NEM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James set a $33.00 price objective on LKQ and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Northern Dynasty Minerals from C$1.30 to C$0.90 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hess Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Citigroup downgraded Barrick Gold to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $81.00 price objective on Franco Nevada and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Newmont Goldcorp has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.56.

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

