Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $36.84 Million Position in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG)

Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in shares of WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,221 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,490 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.26% of WellCare Health Plans worth $36,837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WCG. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of WellCare Health Plans by 118.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,876,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557,652 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of WellCare Health Plans during the 4th quarter valued at $147,415,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WellCare Health Plans during the 1st quarter valued at $83,160,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WellCare Health Plans during the 1st quarter valued at $79,297,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WellCare Health Plans during the 1st quarter valued at $63,391,000. 98.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $128.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$106.00 price target on shares of FirstService and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Genprex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Coty in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. WellCare Health Plans currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.85.

NYSE:WCG traded down $2.24 on Wednesday, hitting $284.57. 2,364 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 456,752. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $288.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. WellCare Health Plans, Inc. has a 52 week low of $220.63 and a 52 week high of $324.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.99.

WellCare Health Plans (NYSE:WCG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $3.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $6.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.56 billion. WellCare Health Plans had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 2.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.47 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that WellCare Health Plans, Inc. will post 13.87 earnings per share for the current year.

WellCare Health Plans Profile

WellCare Health Plans, Inc provides government-sponsored managed care services. The company operates in three segments: Medicaid Health Plans, Medicare Health Plans, and Medicare Prescription Drug Plans (PDPs). The Medicaid Health Plans segment offers plans for beneficiaries of temporary assistance for needy families, supplemental security income, and aged blind and disabled residents; and other state-based programs, such as children's health insurance programs and long-term services and supports programs for qualifying families who are not eligible for Medicaid.

