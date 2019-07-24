Retirement Systems of Alabama Cuts Stock Position in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lessened its holdings in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 0.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 584,798 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 266 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.08% of Mcdonald’s worth $121,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Mcdonald’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Mcdonald’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Ashburton Jersey Ltd bought a new stake in Mcdonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mcdonald’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. 67.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on MCD. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Shopify from $155.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 99 ($1.29) price target on shares of in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. UBS Group set a $210.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group began coverage on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research report on Monday, July 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.69.

In related news, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 40,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.90, for a total transaction of $8,018,187.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,354,547.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 4,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.22, for a total transaction of $826,563.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 104,449 shares of company stock valued at $20,458,931 over the last 90 days. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Mcdonald’s stock traded up $0.59 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $214.90. The stock had a trading volume of 17,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,242,883. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $208.17. The stock has a market cap of $164.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.10, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.51. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 1 year low of $153.13 and a 1 year high of $216.26.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.01). Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 28.20% and a negative return on equity of 95.31%. The company had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 8.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Mcdonald’s’s payout ratio is 58.73%.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

