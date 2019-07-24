Retirement Systems of Alabama Boosts Holdings in Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS)

Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in shares of Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS) by 59.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,100,223 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 409,791 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.29% of Mosaic worth $27,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mosaic by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,982,539 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $525,270,000 after buying an additional 3,363,282 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Mosaic by 21.1% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 17,250,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $471,118,000 after buying an additional 3,007,121 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Mosaic by 6.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,082,416 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $193,421,000 after buying an additional 425,882 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Mosaic in the fourth quarter worth about $143,363,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mosaic by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,848,463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $141,386,000 after buying an additional 440,727 shares in the last quarter. 74.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MOS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Accenture to $185.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th. ValuEngine cut shares of Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of LYFT from $82.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mosaic has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.57.

Mosaic stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.61. The stock had a trading volume of 48,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,857,166. Mosaic Co has a 52-week low of $20.81 and a 52-week high of $37.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.61 billion, a PE ratio of 11.62, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.57.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.04. Mosaic had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 7.88%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mosaic Co will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Clint Freeland acquired 4,250 shares of Mosaic stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.60 per share, for a total transaction of $100,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,300. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Emery N. Koenig acquired 2,089 shares of Mosaic stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.95 per share, with a total value of $50,031.55. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $604,593.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 17,339 shares of company stock valued at $414,182 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Mosaic Company Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and International Distribution. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names.

