Retirement Systems of Alabama Acquires 1,848 Shares of Celgene Co. (NASDAQ:CELG)

Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in Celgene Co. (NASDAQ:CELG) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 328,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Celgene were worth $30,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Celgene by 277.8% in the 1st quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 272 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Celgene in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celgene in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new stake in shares of Celgene in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Alera Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Celgene by 109.9% in the 1st quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 319 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on CELG. William Blair began coverage on Q2 in a research note on Monday, April 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $69.71 target price for the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Atlantic Securities cut Celgene from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.34 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 1st. BidaskClub raised Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.22.

NASDAQ:CELG traded down $0.31 on Wednesday, reaching $89.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,851,423. Celgene Co. has a 1-year low of $58.59 and a 1-year high of $98.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The stock has a market cap of $63.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $94.11.

Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. Celgene had a return on equity of 106.69% and a net margin of 30.10%. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Celgene Co. will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Celgene

Celgene Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer and inflammatory diseases worldwide. It offers REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for multiple myeloma (MM), myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS), and mantle cell lymphoma; POMALYST/IMNOVID to treat multiple myeloma; OTEZLA, a small-molecule inhibitor of phosphodiesterase 4 for psoriatic arthritis and psoriasis; and ABRAXANE to treat breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers.

