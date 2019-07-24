Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) PT Raised to $79.00

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $70.00 to $79.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price target points to a potential upside of 6.70% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Longbow Research cut Restaurant Brands International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $70.50 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Arco Platform in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine cut Acceleron Pharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €28.00 ($32.56) price objective on Hamburger Hafen und Logistik and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.13.

Shares of Restaurant Brands International stock opened at $74.04 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.75. Restaurant Brands International has a 1 year low of $50.20 and a 1 year high of $74.10. The firm has a market cap of $18.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 29.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jose E. Cil sold 127,557 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.28, for a total value of $8,709,591.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 558,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,160,940.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel S. Schwartz sold 1,041,882 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.88, for a total value of $70,722,950.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 461,637 shares in the company, valued at $31,335,919.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.13% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QSR. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 327.2% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 786 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 357.4% during the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 988 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the first quarter worth $112,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Restaurant Brands International by 41.2% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gruss & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Restaurant Brands International in the first quarter worth $202,000. 79.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brand names. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

