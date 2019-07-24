Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Broadcom (AVGO)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Broadcom (NASDAQ: AVGO):

7/23/2019 – Broadcom is now covered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They set an “outperform” rating and a $320.00 price target on the stock.

7/16/2019 – Broadcom was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

7/9/2019 – Broadcom was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/8/2019 – Broadcom was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/2/2019 – Broadcom was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

6/29/2019 – Broadcom was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

6/18/2019 – Broadcom was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $279.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Broadcom reported mixed second-quarter results, wherein the bottom line surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate, but the top line missed the same. Notably, revenues increased on a year over year basis. The company is benefiting from strong demand of its wireless solutions and expanding product portfolio, which makes it well-positioned to address the needs of rapidly growing technologies like IoT and 5G. Strong ties with leading OEMs across multiple target markets will help the company to gain key insights into the requirements of customers. Further, Broadcom is a leading player in the semiconductor market based on its multiple target markets, accretive acquisitions and strong cash flow. However, the company lowered its fiscal 2019 revenues outlook. Further, intensifying competition, integration risks and leveraged balance sheet adds to the woes.”

6/17/2019 – Broadcom had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $300.00 to $280.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/14/2019 – Broadcom had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $365.00 to $350.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/14/2019 – Broadcom had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $350.00 to $310.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/14/2019 – Broadcom had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $360.00 to $315.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/14/2019 – Broadcom had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $270.00 to $260.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

6/14/2019 – Broadcom had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cowen Inc. They now have a $265.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $280.00.

6/14/2019 – Broadcom was downgraded by analysts at Charter Equity from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $254.00 price target on the stock.

6/14/2019 – Broadcom had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James.

6/14/2019 – Broadcom had its price target lowered by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. to $307.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/14/2019 – Broadcom had its price target lowered by analysts at DA Davidson to $300.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/14/2019 – Broadcom had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $320.00 to $300.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/14/2019 – Broadcom had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $330.00 to $315.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/14/2019 – Broadcom had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $325.00 to $310.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/14/2019 – Broadcom was upgraded by analysts at Summit Redstone to a “buy” rating.

6/14/2019 – Broadcom had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from $370.00 to $324.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/14/2019 – Broadcom had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Craig Hallum. They now have a $315.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $325.00.

6/14/2019 – Broadcom was upgraded by analysts at Summit Insights from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $253.03 price target on the stock.

6/14/2019 – Broadcom had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $335.00 to $330.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/11/2019 – Broadcom was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

6/10/2019 – Broadcom had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $266.00 to $262.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

6/10/2019 – Broadcom had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They now have a $350.00 price target on the stock. They wrote, “We see Huawei as already built in to the current share price for AVGO and reiterate our Buy rating and $350 PT into the print (Thursday, June 13 th ) on the company’s secular semiconductor prospect and FCF generation.””

5/30/2019 – Broadcom was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

Shares of AVGO stock traded up $2.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $302.84. 823,868 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,636,058. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.94. Broadcom Inc has a fifty-two week low of $202.77 and a fifty-two week high of $323.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $280.76.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.18 by $0.03. Broadcom had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 32.81%. The business had revenue of $5.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.88 EPS. Broadcom’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc will post 17.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a dividend of $2.65 per share. This represents a $10.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.29%.

In other Broadcom news, SVP Bryan Ingram sold 11,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.58, for a total transaction of $3,321,230.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.16, for a total value of $5,843,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 65,388 shares of company stock worth $18,198,482. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pinnacle Bank raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 128.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 89 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 555.6% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 118 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Destination Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.92% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

