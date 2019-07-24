Research Analysts Set Expectations for Stora Enso Oyj’s Q3 2019 Earnings (OTCMKTS:SEOAY)

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q3 2019 earnings per share estimates for Stora Enso Oyj in a research report issued on Monday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Hathorn now expects that the basic materials company will earn $0.22 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.27. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Stora Enso Oyj’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.22 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $1.03 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.13 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.22 EPS.
SEOAY has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine lowered Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $44.00 price objective on Steel Dynamics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd.
About Stora Enso Oyj
Stora Enso Oyj provides renewable solutions for the packaging, biomaterials, wooden constructions, and paper industries worldwide. The company operates through five divisions: Consumer Board, Packaging Solutions, Biomaterials, Wood Products, and Paper. The Consumer Board division develops virgin fiber carton board used for packaging for liquid, food, pharmaceutical, and luxury goods.
