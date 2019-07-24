Research Analysts Set Expectations for Stora Enso Oyj’s Q3 2019 Earnings (OTCMKTS:SEOAY)

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q3 2019 earnings per share estimates for Stora Enso Oyj in a research report issued on Monday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Hathorn now expects that the basic materials company will earn $0.22 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.27. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Stora Enso Oyj’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.22 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $1.03 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.13 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.22 EPS.

Shares of Stora Enso Oyj stock opened at $11.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.32. Stora Enso Oyj has a fifty-two week low of $10.27 and a fifty-two week high of $19.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.08.

About Stora Enso Oyj

Stora Enso Oyj provides renewable solutions for the packaging, biomaterials, wooden constructions, and paper industries worldwide. The company operates through five divisions: Consumer Board, Packaging Solutions, Biomaterials, Wood Products, and Paper. The Consumer Board division develops virgin fiber carton board used for packaging for liquid, food, pharmaceutical, and luxury goods.

