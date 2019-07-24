Research Analysts Set Expectations for Capital One Financial Corp.’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:COF)

Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) – Equities research analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for Capital One Financial in a report released on Thursday, July 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst K. Barker now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $3.00 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $3.28. Piper Jaffray Companies has a “Buy” rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $7.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.01 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.71 earnings per share.

Shares of COF opened at $94.34 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $90.86. The company has a market cap of $42.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Capital One Financial has a 52-week low of $69.90 and a 52-week high of $101.26.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COF. Pinnacle Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 78.6% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 72.5% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. 88.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Christopher T. Newkirk sold 5,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $525,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,222,852. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bradford H. Warner sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.98, for a total transaction of $343,920.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 57,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,980,821.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,937 shares of company stock valued at $4,272,897 over the last three months. 1.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

