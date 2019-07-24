Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Sleep Number Corp’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:SNBR)

Sleep Number Corp (NASDAQ:SNBR) – Investment analysts at Wedbush issued their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for Sleep Number in a report issued on Thursday, July 18th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham expects that the company will post earnings of $0.98 per share for the quarter. Wedbush also issued estimates for Sleep Number’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SNBR. Barclays reiterated an "equal weight" rating and issued a $38.00 price target (up from $36.00) on shares of Sleep Number in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Sleep Number presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $42.80.

SNBR opened at $40.79 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.56. Sleep Number has a twelve month low of $26.22 and a twelve month high of $49.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 21.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.12.

In related news, CFO David R. Callen bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.57 per share, for a total transaction of $67,140.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Sleep Number by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,755,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,709,000 after purchasing an additional 6,014 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Sleep Number during the fourth quarter valued at $16,774,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Sleep Number by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 416,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,207,000 after purchasing an additional 4,251 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Sleep Number by 9.2% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 408,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,211,000 after purchasing an additional 34,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Sleep Number by 145.9% during the first quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 298,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,029,000 after purchasing an additional 177,100 shares in the last quarter.

About Sleep Number

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. It designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, bases, and bedding accessories under the Sleep Number name. The company also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; and pillows, temperature-balancing products, beds for kids, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name.

