Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Shares Bought by Townsend & Associates Inc

Townsend & Associates Inc grew its stake in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 11.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,752 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,787 shares during the quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $1,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Republic Services by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,393,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,719,581,000 after purchasing an additional 830,100 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Republic Services by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,255,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $422,404,000 after purchasing an additional 210,081 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Republic Services by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,206,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $303,237,000 after purchasing an additional 118,090 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Republic Services by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,819,787 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $275,009,000 after purchasing an additional 324,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Republic Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,948,000. 58.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Donald W. Slager sold 69,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.66, for a total transaction of $5,783,389.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,610 shares in the company, valued at $23,773,842.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Ark Jon Vander sold 19,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.33, for a total value of $1,587,157.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 131,875 shares of company stock worth $10,891,028 over the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RSG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of NEXT in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Bank of America set a $275.00 price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Shopify from C$230.00 to C$265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GenMark Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.97.

Shares of Republic Services stock traded down $0.54 on Wednesday, hitting $86.69. 32,315 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 819,854. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.05 billion, a PE ratio of 28.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.89. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.48 and a 52-week high of $88.36.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. Republic Services had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 10.25%. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.54%.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal, and energy services for small-container, large-container, municipal and residential, and energy services customers in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

