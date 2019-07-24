Repme Hits Market Cap of $80,663.00 (RPM)

Repme (CURRENCY:RPM) traded 39.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 24th. During the last week, Repme has traded down 45.6% against the US dollar. One Repme token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX, Token Store and Mercatox. Repme has a total market cap of $80,663.00 and $59.00 worth of Repme was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Repme alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003169 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.31 or 0.00290284 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009950 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.10 or 0.01664778 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0873 or 0.00000865 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000237 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.15 or 0.00120369 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00024188 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000600 BTC.

Repme Profile

Repme’s genesis date was February 24th, 2018. Repme’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,220,523,483 tokens. Repme’s official message board is medium.com/@repmedapp . Repme’s official Twitter account is @repmeio . The official website for Repme is repme.io

Buying and Selling Repme

Repme can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, STEX and Token Store. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Repme directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Repme should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Repme using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Repme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Repme and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.