Rentokil Initial plc (LON:RTO) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Rentokil Initial plc (LON:RTO) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 385 ($5.03).

RTO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of COMPASS GRP PLC/S in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Spirit Airlines from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Peel Hunt decreased their target price on shares of Abcam from GBX 1,550 ($20.25) to GBX 1,430 ($18.69) and set an “add” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Barclays set a $14.00 target price on shares of Coty and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th.

In related news, insider Richard Solomons bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 390 ($5.10) per share, for a total transaction of £97,500 ($127,401.02).

RTO traded up GBX 3.20 ($0.04) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 424.40 ($5.55). 2,461,845 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,450,000. The firm has a market cap of $7.85 billion and a PE ratio of -80.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.01, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 400.14. Rentokil Initial has a 52-week low of GBX 280 ($3.66) and a 52-week high of GBX 429.40 ($5.61).

Rentokil Initial Company Profile

Rentokil Initial plc, through its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, Pacific, and rest of world. It offers a range of pest control services from rodents to flying insects, as well as to other forms of wildlife management for commercial and residential customers.

