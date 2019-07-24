Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Gentex (GNTX)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Gentex (NASDAQ: GNTX):

7/23/2019 – Gentex was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $28.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “In second-quarter 2019, Gentex’s earnings and revenues surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Revenues also improved year over year in the quarter. The company aims to attain long-term growth, driven by robust product launches, better mix and unique technology platforms. It remains steadfast in its efforts to provide unique, value-added solutions for its customers. The company pursues an aggressive capital-deployment strategy. Moreover, the company is focused on developing dimmable devices that are enabled with new technologies to cater to the increasing demand for technically-advanced auto parts. However, decline in global light-vehicle production and adverse impacts of tariff on gross margin is pressurizing Gentex. Further, high operating expenses and pricing pressure from automotive customers and competitors are concerns for Gentex.”

7/19/2019 – Gentex was given a new $29.00 price target on by analysts at B. Riley. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/19/2019 – Gentex was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

7/11/2019 – Gentex was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

7/7/2019 – Gentex had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Longbow Research.

6/30/2019 – Gentex had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Longbow Research.

6/12/2019 – Gentex was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $25.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “In first-quarter 2019, Gentex’s earnings and revenues surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Revenues also improved year over year in the quarter. The company aims to attain long-term growth, driven by robust product launches, better mix and unique technology platforms. It remains steadfast in its efforts to provide unique, value-added solutions for its customers. The company pursues an aggressive capital-deployment strategy. Also, rising demand for its dimmable devices is adding to its growth momentum. Moreover, the company is focused on developing dimmable devices that are enabled with new technologies to cater to the increasing demand for technically-advanced auto parts. However, high operating expenses and pricing pressure from automotive customers and competitors are concerns for Gentex.”

6/11/2019 – Gentex was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

NASDAQ:GNTX traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $27.10. The company had a trading volume of 2,037,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,752,446. The firm has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.73, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.22. Gentex Co. has a 52 week low of $17.80 and a 52 week high of $27.14.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The auto parts company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $468.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $462.65 million. Gentex had a net margin of 23.28% and a return on equity of 23.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Gentex Co. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be given a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 9th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.40%.

In other Gentex news, VP Matthew Chiodo sold 5,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.07, for a total value of $150,509.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $833,106.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gary F. Goode sold 5,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.20, for a total value of $117,044.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $488,244. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 38,853 shares of company stock valued at $982,793. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNTX. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Gentex in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bremer Bank National Association bought a new position in shares of Gentex during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Gentex during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in Gentex by 159.1% during the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,285 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in Gentex during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.58% of the company’s stock.

Gentex Corporation provides digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products worldwide. It designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, tier one automotive mirror manufacturers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

