RealChain Price Reaches $0.0006 (RCT)

RealChain (CURRENCY:RCT) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 23rd. During the last seven days, RealChain has traded up 5% against the US dollar. RealChain has a market capitalization of $261,322.00 and $18,920.00 worth of RealChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RealChain token can now be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including DigiFinex, CoinBene and OKEx.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get RealChain alerts:

Maker (MKR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $571.12 or 0.05917132 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00047447 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001206 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001311 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000083 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000172 BTC.

RealChain Token Profile

RealChain is a token. It launched on July 3rd, 2018. RealChain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 412,243,535 tokens. RealChain’s official Twitter account is @RealChainFund . RealChain’s official website is rcfund.org

RealChain Token Trading

RealChain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, DigiFinex and CoinBene. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RealChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RealChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RealChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for RealChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RealChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.