RDI Reit (LON:RDI) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $107.00

RDI Reit PLC (LON:RDI)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $107.00 and traded as low as $111.80. RDI Reit shares last traded at $111.80, with a volume of 116,103 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RDI. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Jupiter Fund Management from GBX 357 ($4.66) to GBX 360 ($4.70) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 935 ($12.22) price target (up from GBX 920 ($12.02)) on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $44.00 price target on shares of Charles Schwab and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st.

The firm has a market cap of $425.70 million and a P/E ratio of 14.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 107.14.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th were paid a GBX 4 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 6th. This is a boost from RDI Reit’s previous dividend of $1.35. This represents a yield of 3.13%. RDI Reit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.05%.

In other news, insider Michael J. Watters bought 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 128 ($1.67) per share, for a total transaction of £20,480 ($26,760.75).

RDI is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (UK-REIT) committed to becoming the UK's leading income focused REIT. The Company's income-led business model and strategic priorities are designed to offer shareholders superior, sustainable and growing income returns, with a target growth in underlying earnings per share of 3%-5% across the medium term.

