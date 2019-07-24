RDA Financial Network Purchases 537 Shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

RDA Financial Network grew its position in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 12.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,797 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the quarter. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MMP. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 0.8% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 3,868,249 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $234,522,000 after acquiring an additional 31,728 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 5.4% during the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,896,367 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $175,606,000 after purchasing an additional 147,594 shares in the last quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 5.6% during the first quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 2,645,062 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $160,370,000 after purchasing an additional 140,483 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,700,406 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $97,023,000 after purchasing an additional 46,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners during the first quarter valued at $97,648,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Magellan Midstream Partners alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MMP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Great Portland Estates from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH set a $75.00 price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Johnson Rice began coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Verso from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.31.

In other news, insider Jeff R. Selvidge sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.64, for a total value of $254,560.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,488,985.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMP traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $66.29. The stock had a trading volume of 1,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 678,184. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 1 year low of $54.25 and a 1 year high of $72.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.59, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $64.03.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The pipeline company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.06. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 47.92% and a return on equity of 38.97%. The business had revenue of $628.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $692.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Magellan Midstream Partners Company Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products, such as crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

See Also: Cost of Capital

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP).

Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.