RDA Financial Network Purchases 334 Shares of ISHARES TR/RESIDENTIAL RL EST (BMV:REZ)

RDA Financial Network raised its position in shares of ISHARES TR/RESIDENTIAL RL EST (BMV:REZ) by 11.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,323 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in ISHARES TR/RESIDENTIAL RL EST were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV increased its holdings in shares of ISHARES TR/RESIDENTIAL RL EST by 0.3% during the first quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 394,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,862,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. Niemann Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in ISHARES TR/RESIDENTIAL RL EST during the first quarter valued at $26,449,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in ISHARES TR/RESIDENTIAL RL EST by 264.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 134,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,532,000 after acquiring an additional 97,835 shares during the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of ISHARES TR/RESIDENTIAL RL EST by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 96,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,803,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ISHARES TR/RESIDENTIAL RL EST during the 1st quarter worth about $5,696,000.

ISHARES TR/RESIDENTIAL RL EST alerts:

Shares of REZ stock traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $74.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $73.65. ISHARES TR/RESIDENTIAL RL EST has a 1 year low of $53.83 and a 1 year high of $67.72.

