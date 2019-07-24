RDA Financial Network Invests $204,000 in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

RDA Financial Network acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 38,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,890,000 after acquiring an additional 13,092 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $243,000. Miramar Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $413,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,552,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,462,335,000 after buying an additional 1,145,754 shares during the period.

Shares of IWM traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $155.00. The stock had a trading volume of 416,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,037,844. The business’s 50 day moving average is $153.78. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $125.81 and a 1-year high of $173.39.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

