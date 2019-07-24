RDA Financial Network Boosts Holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

RDA Financial Network lifted its stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,353 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perennial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 32,071 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the period. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. now owns 25,254 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,769,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 4,882 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 89,093 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $9,769,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 45,336 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,971,000 after acquiring an additional 10,302 shares during the last quarter. 64.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on CarMax from $95.00 to $112.00 in a report on Monday, June 24th. Citigroup set a $86.00 target price on Prologis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $105.00 to $103.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DLH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 4,000 ($52.27) target price on shares of in a report on Thursday, June 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.89.

In related news, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 94,462 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.18, for a total transaction of $13,336,145.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.25, for a total value of $288,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 158,423 shares of company stock valued at $22,284,125. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIS stock traded down $0.58 on Wednesday, reaching $140.68. 74,375 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,778,062. Walt Disney Co has a 12-month low of $100.35 and a 12-month high of $145.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $253.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $140.69.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The entertainment giant reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $14.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.53 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 15.67% and a net margin of 22.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Walt Disney Co will post 6.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. Walt Disney’s payout ratio is 24.86%.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

