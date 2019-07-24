Randolph Co Inc Takes $12.40 Million Position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Randolph Co Inc bought a new stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 176,151 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,403,000. Albemarle comprises 2.1% of Randolph Co Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Randolph Co Inc owned about 0.17% of Albemarle as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Albemarle during the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,312,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Albemarle by 27.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,720,253 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $141,028,000 after buying an additional 375,253 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in Albemarle by 6.0% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,415,880 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $362,014,000 after buying an additional 249,100 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in Albemarle by 15.8% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,472,164 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $120,688,000 after buying an additional 201,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Albemarle by 2.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,621,922 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $624,846,000 after buying an additional 176,605 shares in the last quarter. 90.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ALB traded up $1.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $75.77. The stock had a trading volume of 27,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,031,316. Albemarle Co. has a 12 month low of $63.10 and a 12 month high of $108.74. The company has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a PE ratio of 13.83, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $70.67.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $832.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $827.94 million. Albemarle had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 20.54%. Albemarle’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 6.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.3675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. Albemarle’s payout ratio is currently 26.82%.

In other Albemarle news, SVP Deeanne J. Marlow purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $70.85 per share, for a total transaction of $70,850.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,850. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on ALB. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Albemarle from $114.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on PVH to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th. ValuEngine cut Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Buckingham Research cut their target price on Albemarle from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 29th. Finally, TheStreet cut Tribune Publishing from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Albemarle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.77.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. Its Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

