Randolph Co Inc Purchases 540 Shares of Store Capital Corp (NYSE:STOR)

Randolph Co Inc increased its position in shares of Store Capital Corp (NYSE:STOR) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 273,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. Randolph Co Inc’s holdings in Store Capital were worth $9,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. boosted its holdings in Store Capital by 3.6% during the second quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 163,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,425,000 after buying an additional 5,620 shares in the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Store Capital by 27.8% in the second quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 8,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 1,854 shares during the last quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. increased its position in Store Capital by 13.5% during the second quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 109,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,643,000 after purchasing an additional 13,015 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Store Capital by 21.5% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 4,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Store Capital during the second quarter worth about $201,000. Institutional investors own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on STOR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Berenberg Bank set a €126.00 ($146.51) target price on shares of Nemetschek and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Raymond James reiterated an “average” rating on shares of PPL in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $175.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Forestar Group in a research report on Monday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.86.

NYSE STOR traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $34.40. The company had a trading volume of 995,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,346,130. Store Capital Corp has a fifty-two week low of $26.93 and a fifty-two week high of $35.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.29. The company has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.21.

Store Capital (NYSE:STOR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.26). Store Capital had a net margin of 37.19% and a return on equity of 5.83%. The business had revenue of $156.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.22 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. Store Capital’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Store Capital Corp will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. Store Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.74%.

About Store Capital

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in 2,255 property locations, substantially all of which are profit centers, in 49 states.

