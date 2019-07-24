Randolph Co Inc Has $17.69 Million Stake in Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL)

Randolph Co Inc boosted its position in Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,632 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Estee Lauder Companies makes up 3.0% of Randolph Co Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Randolph Co Inc’s holdings in Estee Lauder Companies were worth $17,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Estee Lauder Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in Estee Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new stake in Estee Lauder Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 112.1% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Motco lifted its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 45.8% in the first quarter. Motco now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EL stock traded down $1.23 on Wednesday, reaching $188.25. 28,782 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,026,743. Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a 12-month low of $121.47 and a 12-month high of $192.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $68.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $182.57.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. Estee Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 43.52% and a net margin of 12.45%. Estee Lauder Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Estee Lauder Companies Inc will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

EL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $36.00 price target on IntriCon and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Argus lifted their target price on Estee Lauder Companies to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. DA Davidson raised Domtar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.50 target price on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $42.00 target price on Devon Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.95.

In other news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 8,950 shares of Estee Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.03, for a total value of $1,512,818.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3 shares in the company, valued at $507.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Zinterhofer Aerin Lauder Trust sold 2,800,000 shares of Estee Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.21, for a total value of $465,388,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,036,232 shares of company stock valued at $505,105,319 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 16.13% of the company’s stock.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

