Randolph Bancorp (NASDAQ:RNDB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Randolph Bancorp (NASDAQ:RNDB) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, Fidelity Earnings reports. Randolph Bancorp had a negative net margin of 3.84% and a negative return on equity of 4.01%. The company had revenue of $10.34 million for the quarter.

RNDB stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.09. 1,539 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,888. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.96. Randolph Bancorp has a 52-week low of $13.16 and a 52-week high of $17.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Several equities research analysts have commented on RNDB shares. Compass Point upgraded Randolph Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. TheStreet cut VOXX International from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th.

In other news, insider Thomas A. Foresta purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $75,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 8.29% of the company’s stock.

Randolph Bancorp Company Profile

Randolph Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Envision Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, and small to mid-size businesses in Massachusetts, Rhode Island, and southern New Hampshire. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificate of deposits and IRAs.

