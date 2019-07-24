Randolph Bancorp (NASDAQ:RNDB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Randolph Bancorp (NASDAQ:RNDB) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, Fidelity Earnings reports. Randolph Bancorp had a negative net margin of 3.84% and a negative return on equity of 4.01%. The company had revenue of $10.34 million for the quarter.
RNDB stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.09. 1,539 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,888. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.96. Randolph Bancorp has a 52-week low of $13.16 and a 52-week high of $17.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.
Several equities research analysts have commented on RNDB shares. Compass Point upgraded Randolph Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. TheStreet cut VOXX International from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th.
Randolph Bancorp Company Profile
Randolph Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Envision Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, and small to mid-size businesses in Massachusetts, Rhode Island, and southern New Hampshire. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificate of deposits and IRAs.
See Also: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup
Receive News & Ratings for Randolph Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Randolph Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.