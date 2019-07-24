Quickstep (ASX:QHL) Trading Down 7.1%

Quickstep Holdings Limited (ASX:QHL)’s share price fell 7.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as A$0.08 ($0.06) and last traded at A$0.08 ($0.06), 1,103,360 shares were traded during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.08 ($0.06).

The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 184.46. The company has a market capitalization of $55.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is A$0.08.

Quickstep Company Profile (ASX:QHL)

Quickstep Holdings Limited manufactures advanced composites for the aerospace, defense, automotive, and other manufacturing sectors. It produces aerospace-grade composite components using autoclave-based manufacturing and out-of-autoclave production technologies and Quickstep curing process system. The company offers its products and services in the United States and Australia.

