Quantum (NYSE:QTM) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $2.01

Quantum Corp (NYSE:QTM)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.01 and traded as high as $1.62. Quantum shares last traded at $1.62, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Quantum in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Quantum by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 145,609 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 23,304 shares in the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital raised its stake in Quantum by 8.3% in the first quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 130,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Quantum in the first quarter worth approximately $333,000. 53.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quantum Corporation provides scale-out storage, archive, and data protection solutions for small businesses and multi-national enterprises in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers StorNext 5 software and hardware that offer file sharing and archiving in purpose-built configurations of metadata controllers, expansion appliances, and disk and archive enabled libraries; Xcellis product, which optimizes workflow and shared access by combining functions into a compact, space, and energy-saving solution; and Lattus Object Storage solutions that enable high volumes of data to be available to extract valuable information.

