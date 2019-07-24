Qualitas Real Estate Income Fund (ASX:QRI) Stock Price Up 0.6%

Qualitas Real Estate Income Fund (ASX:QRI) rose 0.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as A$1.68 ($1.19) and last traded at A$1.68 ($1.19), approximately 186,255 shares changed hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$1.67 ($1.18).

The stock’s 50-day moving average is A$1.66.

The business also recently announced a Interim dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th were issued a dividend of $0.008 per share. This represents a yield of 0.5%. This is a positive change from Qualitas Real Estate Income Fund’s previous Interim dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th.

