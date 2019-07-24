QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) Stock Holdings Cut by Iowa State Bank

Iowa State Bank reduced its position in shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,681 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 521 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM comprises 2.0% of Iowa State Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Iowa State Bank’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $4,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of QCOM. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at $736,806,000. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 179.2% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,770,291 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $272,050,000 after acquiring an additional 3,061,598 shares during the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 48.5% during the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 3,221,596 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $183,728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052,071 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Quantitative Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 78.9% during the 4th quarter. Worldquant Millennium Quantitative Strategies LLC now owns 1,069,316 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $60,855,000 after acquiring an additional 471,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,659,746 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $151,685,000 after acquiring an additional 416,097 shares during the last quarter. 76.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM traded up $1.62 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.75. 4,587,774 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,568,978. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.10 and a 52-week high of $90.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $73.34. The company has a market cap of $92.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.74, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.63.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The wireless technology company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 56.69% and a net margin of 11.57%. QUALCOMM’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 77.74%.

QCOM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen cut their price objective on Nordstrom from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Barclays set a €81.00 ($94.19) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €28.20 ($32.79) target price on AXA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Mizuho set a $45.00 target price on Targa Resources and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Citigroup lowered BCE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.31.

In other QUALCOMM news, Director Clark T. Jr. Randt sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.58, for a total transaction of $179,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Donald J. Rosenberg sold 7,141 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.56, for a total transaction of $603,842.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,489 shares of company stock worth $7,603,985 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

