QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Purchased by O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc.

O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. lifted its position in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,223 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,817 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM makes up 5.3% of O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $7,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Farmers National Bank acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. 76.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Michelle M. Sterling sold 5,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.44, for a total transaction of $480,606.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Clark T. Jr. Randt sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.58, for a total value of $179,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,489 shares of company stock valued at $7,603,985 in the last three months. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

QUALCOMM stock opened at $74.24 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $73.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.63. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.10 and a fifty-two week high of $90.34.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The wireless technology company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 56.69% and a net margin of 11.57%. QUALCOMM’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 77.74%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group raised Lenovo Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen cut their target price on Nordstrom from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Bank of America set a $30.00 target price on L Brands and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Cfra set a $80.00 target price on QUALCOMM and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.31.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

