QLC Chain 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $301,180.00 (QLC)

QLC Chain (CURRENCY:QLC) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 24th. QLC Chain has a total market cap of $5.17 million and approximately $301,180.00 worth of QLC Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, QLC Chain has traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar. One QLC Chain token can currently be purchased for $0.0216 or 0.00000218 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, Coinnest, Gate.io and Kucoin.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003196 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.30 or 0.00296142 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010092 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $167.78 or 0.01696034 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0862 or 0.00000871 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00024654 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.98 or 0.00121080 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000678 BTC.

QLC Chain Profile

QLC Chain was first traded on November 12th, 2017. QLC Chain’s total supply is 600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 240,000,000 tokens. QLC Chain’s official website is qlcchain.org . The Reddit community for QLC Chain is /r/Qlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for QLC Chain is medium.com/qlc-chain . QLC Chain’s official Twitter account is @QLCchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

QLC Chain Token Trading

QLC Chain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Coinnest, Gate.io, Bitbns, Switcheo Network and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QLC Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QLC Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QLC Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

