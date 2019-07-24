Q3 2019 EPS Estimates for State Street Corp Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:STT)

State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q3 2019 earnings per share estimates for State Street in a research note issued on Monday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now expects that the asset manager will post earnings of $1.36 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.46. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for State Street’s Q4 2019 earnings at $1.56 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $5.60 EPS.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The asset manager reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. State Street had a net margin of 17.66% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on STT. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Franco Nevada from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley set a $36.00 target price on shares of ArcBest and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Investar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Buckingham Research lowered their target price on shares of State Street from $83.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Bank of America set a $20.00 target price on shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.77.

Shares of STT stock opened at $59.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.48. State Street has a one year low of $53.53 and a one year high of $90.20.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STT. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in State Street by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,628,598 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $102,738,000 after purchasing an additional 201,989 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in State Street by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,748,395 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $298,936,000 after purchasing an additional 600,360 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in State Street by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 31,163 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,965,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its holdings in State Street by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 401,954 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,598,000 after purchasing an additional 21,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in State Street by 339.5% in the fourth quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 835 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Gregory L. Summe purchased 3,000 shares of State Street stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $64.50 per share, for a total transaction of $193,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey N. Carp sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.22, for a total transaction of $1,580,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 16th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. State Street’s payout ratio is currently 26.04%.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

