Q3 2019 EPS Estimates for Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd (NYSE:BHVN) Lowered by Analyst

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd (NYSE:BHVN) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer cut their Q3 2019 earnings estimates for Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a report issued on Monday, July 22nd. Oppenheimer analyst E. Rajavelu now expects that the company will post earnings of ($1.71) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($1.70). Oppenheimer currently has a “Buy” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Biohaven Pharmaceutical’s Q4 2019 earnings at ($1.62) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($6.14) EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($6.57) EPS.

Get Biohaven Pharmaceutical alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on BHVN. Barclays set a $145.00 target price on shares of Sanderson Farms and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hallmark Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of 2U to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Svb Leerink upped their target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $50.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of OIL SEARCH LTD/ADR from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.64.

Shares of NYSE BHVN opened at $43.49 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.07 and a beta of 0.25. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a 52-week low of $29.17 and a 52-week high of $67.86.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($1.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.50) by $0.09. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($2.32) earnings per share.

In related news, CFO James Engelhart acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $43.05 per share, with a total value of $107,625.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John W. Childs acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $40.37 per share, with a total value of $403,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 17,500 shares of company stock valued at $712,425 over the last three months. 23.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BHVN. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 333.3% during the first quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the second quarter valued at approximately $320,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the first quarter valued at approximately $335,000. 90.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops late-stage products candidates targeting neurological diseases in the United States. Its clinical stage products include Rimegepant, a product that has completed phase III trials and is in long-term safety ongoing process for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; BHV-3500 that has completed phase I clinical trial for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; and Troriluzole that has completed II/III randomization phase and is ongoing extension trial for ataxias.

See Also: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Biohaven Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biohaven Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.