Q3 2019 EPS Estimates for Apache Co. Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:APA)

Apache Co. (NYSE:APA) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial decreased their Q3 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Apache in a research note issued to investors on Friday, July 19th. Capital One Financial analyst R. Tullis now forecasts that the energy company will post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.19. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Apache’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.24 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.38 EPS.

Get Apache alerts:

Apache (NYSE:APA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The energy company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. Apache had a negative net margin of 2.08% and a positive return on equity of 6.71%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on APA. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Friday, April 5th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Intersect ENT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Apache from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of W&T Offshore in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Apache currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.05.

Apache stock opened at $24.31 on Monday. Apache has a 52-week low of $23.16 and a 52-week high of $50.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th. Apache’s payout ratio is 56.50%.

In related news, Director Juliet S. Ellis acquired 3,500 shares of Apache stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.26 per share, for a total transaction of $95,410.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,410. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP William Mark Meyer acquired 2,000 shares of Apache stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.92 per share, for a total transaction of $51,840.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,919 shares in the company, valued at $75,660.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 10,500 shares of company stock valued at $298,500. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APA. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Apache by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,491,208 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $144,156,000 after purchasing an additional 945,212 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Apache by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,866,739 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $127,525,000 after acquiring an additional 340,044 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new position in shares of Apache in the 4th quarter valued at $406,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Apache by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,907,631 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $50,084,000 after acquiring an additional 102,086 shares during the period. Finally, Covington Capital Management increased its position in shares of Apache by 46.9% in the 4th quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 2,975 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.67% of the company’s stock.

Apache Company Profile

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located in the Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

Further Reading: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Apache Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apache and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.