Q2 2019 EPS Estimates for Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN) Reduced by Analyst

Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their Q2 2019 earnings estimates for shares of Waste Connections in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 18th. Oppenheimer analyst N. Kaye now expects that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $0.70 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.72. Oppenheimer currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Waste Connections’ Q4 2019 earnings at $0.67 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $2.71 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $3.04 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Waste Connections from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zymeworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, April 27th. CIBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $2.50 price target on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Bank of America raised Air Products & Chemicals from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $76.00 price target on Gilead Sciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.79.

Shares of NYSE WCN opened at $94.99 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $24.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.21. Waste Connections has a one year low of $70.28 and a one year high of $97.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $95.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cable Hill Partners LLC raised its stake in Waste Connections by 325.6% in the 1st quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 566 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Waste Connections by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 622 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in Waste Connections by 77.5% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 742 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Waste Connections by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 854 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Waste Connections by 67.2% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. 83.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

