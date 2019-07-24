Q1 2021 Earnings Forecast for SL Green Realty Corp (NYSE:SLG) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

SL Green Realty Corp (NYSE:SLG) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of SL Green Realty in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.70 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.65. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for SL Green Realty’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.75 EPS.

Get SL Green Realty alerts:

SLG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Virtu Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on in a report on Monday, June 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a GBX 215 ($2.81) target price for the company. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Green Brick Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Pentair to $39.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. SL Green Realty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.39.

SLG traded up $1.00 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $82.30. The stock had a trading volume of 5,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,046,018. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. SL Green Realty has a twelve month low of $76.77 and a twelve month high of $106.54. The company has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $83.70.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $244.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.61 million. SL Green Realty had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 3.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.69 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. SL Green Realty’s payout ratio is 51.36%.

In related news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 6,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.08, for a total value of $556,937.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,214 shares in the company, valued at $276,661.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 0.9% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,375,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $573,281,000 after acquiring an additional 58,138 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,332,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,202,000 after purchasing an additional 78,771 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of SL Green Realty in the fourth quarter worth $73,769,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 848,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,082,000 after purchasing an additional 19,087 shares during the period. Finally, Long Pond Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 38.3% in the first quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 546,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,115,000 after purchasing an additional 151,211 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

SL Green Realty Company Profile

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and New York City's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of March 31, 2019, SL Green held interests in 96 Manhattan buildings totaling 46.4 million square feet.

See Also: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Receive News & Ratings for SL Green Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SL Green Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.